2011 Toyota Sienna

$15,550 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 6 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9308836

9308836 Stock #: N01NA045T

N01NA045T VIN: 5TDKK3DC4BS090987

Vehicle Details Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N01NA045T

Mileage 144,695 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Manual Folding Third Row Seat Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Rear heat ducts with separate controls Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Leg Room: 955 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km Wheelbase: 3,030 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km 3rd Row Leg Room: 922 mm Overall Width: 1,985 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm Front Leg Room: 1,029 mm Fuel Capacity: 79 L Rear Hip Room: 1,679 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,278 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,248 L 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,552 mm Overall Length: 5,085 mm Overall height: 1,811 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,650 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,641 mm Halogen projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.