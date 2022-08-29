$15,550+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,550
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2011 Toyota Sienna
2011 Toyota Sienna
LE - Power Windows
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$15,550
+ taxes & licensing
144,695KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9308836
- Stock #: N01NA045T
- VIN: 5TDKK3DC4BS090987
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N01NA045T
- Mileage 144,695 KM
Vehicle Description
With a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, the Toyota Sienna is one of the best family cars on the market. This 2011 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The redesigned 2011 Toyota Sienna offers innovative firsts in versatility, refinement, comfort and entertainment. The 2011 Sienna received a new exterior design with a more dynamic front end, resulting in an excellent looking family hauler. With tons of interior space, seating for the entire family and an improved engine, the Toyota Sienna should easily make any families short list.This van has 144,695 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Power Seats, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,030 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
3rd Row Leg Room: 922 mm
Overall Width: 1,985 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,488 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,029 mm
Fuel Capacity: 79 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,679 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,278 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,248 L
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,552 mm
Overall Length: 5,085 mm
Overall height: 1,811 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,650 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,641 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5