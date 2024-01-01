$21,100+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Tacoma
DOUBCAB
2011 Toyota Tacoma
DOUBCAB
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$21,100
+ taxes & licensing
212,000KM
Used
VIN 5TFMU4FN9BX003344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota's reputation of quality and value don't stop at their cars. The Tacoma is one of the best values in pickup trucks. This 2011 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2011 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup that has stood the test of time and just keeps getting better. The Tacoma is a versatile truck that provides the utility benefits of a pickup with fuel savings you will appreciate. Its size makes it easy to maneuver but do not let its smaller stature fool you, it is still very capable of hauling and towing when you need it to.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 212,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application

Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Mechanical
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Passenger vanity mirrors
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Silver styled steel rims
Black bumpers
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Overall Length: 5,621 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,895 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,472 kg
Overall height: 1,781 mm
Front Head Room: 1,014 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,060 mm
Rear Leg Room: 829 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Curb weight: 1,900 kg
Wheelbase: 3,570 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
2011 Toyota Tacoma