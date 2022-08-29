2011 Volkswagen Jetta

$6,000 + taxes & licensing 2 0 8 , 8 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9048022

9048022 Stock #: 23863W

23863W VIN: 3VWLL7AJ5BM086343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 208,878 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Exterior Halogen Headlights Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome accents Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Fuel Type: Diesel Machined aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall height: 1,453 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 943 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm Overall Width: 1,778 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 6.7 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 440 L Front Head Room: 970 mm Overall Length: 4,628 mm Wheelbase: 2,651 mm Rear Leg Room: 967 mm Manual child safety locks Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.7 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,456 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.