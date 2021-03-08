2012 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 - or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2012 BMW 328i
Sporty and fun to drive 328i! 2.0L TwinPower Turbo engine sending the power through an 8 speed automatic to the rear wheels. Sporty red exterior complimented by the black leather interior with red accents all throughout! This is a real eye-catching machine! Push button start, bluetooth, heated seats and power everything!
$13,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
