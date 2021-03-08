Menu
2012 BMW 3 Series

102,000 KM

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

SPORT

SPORT

Location

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

102,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6683903
  • Stock #: 0321-107
  • VIN: WBA3A5C54CF341074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0321-107
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!


Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 - or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931



2012 BMW 328i



Sporty and fun to drive 328i! 2.0L TwinPower Turbo engine sending the power through an 8 speed automatic to the rear wheels. Sporty red exterior complimented by the black leather interior with red accents all throughout! This is a real eye-catching machine! Push button start, bluetooth, heated seats and power everything!



$13,900 + HST Certified



Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Email Lee Valley Motors

