2012 Buick LaCrosse
Convenience Group - Low Mileage
71,734KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8450985
- Stock #: 8286A
- VIN: 1G4GC5E38CF265462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,734 KM
Vehicle Description
The Buick LaCrosse is a well-appointed, full-size sedan with premium amenities and style without the premium pricetag. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Buick LaCrosse is a stylish full-size sedan that offers a roomy cabin, comfortable ride, and a long list of premium features. It has a sleek exterior that gives it an upscale modern look with all the attributes you expect from a luxury sedan. The biggest difference between the LaCrosse and imported full-size luxury sedans is the price. When it comes to value in luxury, the Buick LaCrosse is unbeatable. This low mileage sedan has just 71,734 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Multi-link rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Fuel Type: Flexible
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 948 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,420 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Curb weight: 1,767 kg
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Hip Room: 1,341 mm
Front Head Room: 965 mm
Overall Width: 1,857 mm
Max cargo capacity: 377 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm
Overall Length: 5,000 mm
Power child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,837 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,029 mm
Overall height: 1,503 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,459 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
UltraSonic rear reverse sensing system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
