2012 Buick LaCrosse

$12,544 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 7 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8450985

8450985 Stock #: 8286A

8286A VIN: 1G4GC5E38CF265462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,734 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Fuel Type: Flexible Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Head Room: 948 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,420 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm Curb weight: 1,767 kg AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Front Hip Room: 1,341 mm Front Head Room: 965 mm Overall Width: 1,857 mm Max cargo capacity: 377 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm Overall Length: 5,000 mm Power child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,837 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,029 mm Overall height: 1,503 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,459 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights UltraSonic rear reverse sensing system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.