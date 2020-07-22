2012 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Chevrolet Cruze delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent.*This Chevrolet Cruze Features the Following Options *Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" 5-spoke machined-face alloy, USB port *located in centre console*, Uplevel driver information centre (DIC) -inc: compass, instantaneous fuel economy, digital speedometer & additional trip odometer, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror.*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: * Excellent fuel economy * Cruze ECO model gets 42 mpg on the highway * Turbo model now available with 6-speed manual transmission * Quiet cabin*AS-IS*AS- IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety NOR, do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
