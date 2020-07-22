Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

135,080 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB- AS-IS

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB- AS-IS

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  Listing ID: 5371406
  Stock #: 22576W
  VIN: 1G1PG5SCXC7229577

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

135,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22576W
  • Mileage 135,080 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Chevrolet Cruze delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent.*This Chevrolet Cruze Features the Following Options *Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" 5-spoke machined-face alloy, USB port *located in centre console*, Uplevel driver information centre (DIC) -inc: compass, instantaneous fuel economy, digital speedometer & additional trip odometer, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror.*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: * Excellent fuel economy * Cruze ECO model gets 42 mpg on the highway * Turbo model now available with 6-speed manual transmission * Quiet cabin*AS-IS*AS- IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety NOR, do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

