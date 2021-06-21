Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
Eco

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7527033
  • Stock #: 326582AA
  • VIN: 1G1PK5SC0C7164043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

