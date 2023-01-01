2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$8,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 8 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10152702

10152702 Stock #: N10PA159W

N10PA159W VIN: 2C4RDGBG9CR103068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,895 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 4 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip 60-40 Third Row Seat Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Driver knee airbags Fuel Type: Flexible Clock: In-radio display Overall height: 1,725 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 999 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm Rear Leg Room: 926 mm Curb weight: 1,960 kg Wheelbase: 3,078 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg Overall Length: 5,151 mm Overall Width: 1,998 mm Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,651 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

