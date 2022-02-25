$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
96,943KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8283771
- Stock #: BC0289
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR316332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,943 KM
Vehicle Description
This van has 96,943 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Driver knee airbags
Fuel Type: Flexible
Clock: In-radio display
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 999 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Curb weight: 1,960 kg
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Overall Length: 5,151 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,651 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
