+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
Sturdy and dependable, this 2012 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Traction control, Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags, Supplemental front side airbags, Rear door child protection locks, Parksense rear park assist system.*Let the Dodge Journey Put Your Family's Safety First *Front height adjustable shoulder belts, Electronic stability control, Electronic roll mitigation, Dual-note horn, Driver knee-bolster airbag, Cora tire pressure monitoring system, Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready, Brake assist, Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*28P CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: ParkView rear backup camera, Garmin GPS navigation, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK/RED, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD).*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9