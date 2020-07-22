Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

66,920 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye!! BACKUP CAMERA!! AWD!!

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye!! BACKUP CAMERA!! AWD!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

66,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5652951
  • Stock #: 20292B
  • VIN: 3C4PDDEGXCT396946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Sturdy and dependable, this 2012 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Traction control, Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags, Supplemental front side airbags, Rear door child protection locks, Parksense rear park assist system.*Let the Dodge Journey Put Your Family's Safety First *Front height adjustable shoulder belts, Electronic stability control, Electronic roll mitigation, Dual-note horn, Driver knee-bolster airbag, Cora tire pressure monitoring system, Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready, Brake assist, Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*28P CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans, NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: ParkView rear backup camera, Garmin GPS navigation, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK/RED, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD).*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Pwr express open/close sunroof
Knee Air Bag
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Bluetooth Connection
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
28P CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: ParkView rear backup camera Garmin GPS navigation
BLACK/RED LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
P225/55R19 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

