2012 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Pwr express open/close sunroof Knee Air Bag 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Bluetooth Connection 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD) 28P CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: ParkView rear backup camera Garmin GPS navigation BLACK/RED LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription P225/55R19 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)

