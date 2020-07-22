2012 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.