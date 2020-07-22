Menu
2012 Ford Focus

205,341 KM

Details Description Features

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE!! SELF CERTIFY!!

2012 Ford Focus

SE!! SELF CERTIFY!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  • Listing ID: 5362886
  • Stock #: P0139A
  • VIN: 1FAHP3F20CL369085

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

205,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,341 KM

Vehicle Description

We're excited to offer this capable 2012 Ford Focus SE. Warning buzzers, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Storage compartment dome light, Steering wheel audio controls.*This Ford Focus Comes Equipped with These Options *Steel mini spare, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS), Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear coat hooks, Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp, Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down, Pwr door locks, Passenger seatback map pocket, Passenger occupant detection system (PODS).*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

