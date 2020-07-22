+ taxes & licensing
We're excited to offer this capable 2012 Ford Focus SE. Warning buzzers, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Storage compartment dome light, Steering wheel audio controls.*This Ford Focus Comes Equipped with These Options *Steel mini spare, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS), Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear coat hooks, Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp, Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down, Pwr door locks, Passenger seatback map pocket, Passenger occupant detection system (PODS).*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
