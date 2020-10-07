Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

65,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

WT

WT

Location

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

65,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211230
  • Stock #: 0920-108
  • VIN: 1GTN2TEAXCZ294560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Dark Titanium (88B)
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2012 GMC Sierra 1500 W/T

Regular cab, long 8 foot box
Reliable 4.8L Vortec V8, 4x4 with on the floor shifter
AM/FM, CD, AUX stereo
Vinyl floor liner, manual windows, manual locks and manual mirrors - nothing to go wrong!
Clean CarFax - no major accidents!
Low kms - only 65,000!

$13,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Spare tire lock
(4) speakers
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Side guard door beams
Base decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Door handles, black
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes black bumper top cap
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Grille, black surround
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, manual folding, black
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
Floor covering, vinyl
Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror
8' pickup box
Axle, rear, 3.73 ratio (REQ: LU3 Engine)
Brakes, front disc and rear drum
Chassis equipment, solid smooth ride -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers (N/A w/Z82 Trailering)
GVWR, 2900 kg (6400 lb) (REQ: LU3 Engine)
Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Grille, moulded plastic, integral emblem at centre of grille
Climate control, single zone, manual
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches
Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Power outlets, 12V outlets to power accessories
Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Generator, 145 amp
Pick up box, two tier loading
Antenna, radio mast
Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

