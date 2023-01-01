$5,500+ tax & licensing
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
2012 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - A/C
Location
201,101KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10046979
- Stock #: N01PA272T
- VIN: 2HGFB2F48CH044727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,101 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Civic has been completely redesigned for 2012 and appearance wise, it gets a new, more finely detailed evolution of last year's Civic design as well as a reconfigured interior. While the Civic is about the same size, overall Honda has found more interior space with new seats and door panels along with new more stylish instrument panel. Honda worked on the Civic's drivetrain as well to improve it in a number of ways. The new Civic aims to provide improved efficiency and an better drive.This sedan has 201,101 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Usb Plug.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Comfort
A/C
Interior air filtration
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Grille with chrome bar
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Overall Width: 1,752 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.2 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,504 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.0 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 353 L
Curb weight: 1,229 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,355 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,283 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,306 mm
Manual child safety locks
USB Plug
Halogen aero-composite headlights
More inventory From Palladino Honda
