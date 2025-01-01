Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, USB Plug!

Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!

The 2012 Honda Civic is the all-new, ninth-generation version of the country's best-selling compact car. This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

The Civic has been completely redesigned for 2012 and appearance wise, it gets a new, more finely detailed evolution of last year's Civic design as well as a reconfigured interior. While the Civic is about the same size, overall Honda has found more interior space with new seats and door panels along with new more stylish instrument panel. Honda worked on the Civic's drivetrain as well to improve it in a number of ways. The new Civic aims to provide improved efficiency and an better drive.This sedan has 105,810 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Usb Plug.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

USB Plug

