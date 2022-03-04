$6,500+ tax & licensing
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
Sedan EX-L - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
235,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8646617
- Stock #: 23856W
- VIN: 2HGFB2F91CH117626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ALABASTER
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Honda Civic is the all-new, ninth-generation version of the country's best-selling compact car. This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Civic has been completely redesigned for 2012 and appearance wise, it gets a new, more finely detailed evolution of last year's Civic design as well as a reconfigured interior. While the Civic is about the same size, overall Honda has found more interior space with new seats and door panels along with new more stylish instrument panel. Honda worked on the Civic's drivetrain as well to improve it in a number of ways. The new Civic aims to provide improved efficiency and an better drive.This sedan has 235,000 kms. It's alabaster in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Machined aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,752 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Overall Length: 4,504 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.0 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,355 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,283 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,306 mm
Rear Head Room: 920 mm
Max cargo capacity: 344 L
Curb weight: 1,267 kg
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
