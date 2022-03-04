2012 Honda Civic

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 23856W

VIN: 2HGFB2F91CH117626

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ALABASTER

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Express open/close glass sunroof Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Machined aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Width: 1,752 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 7.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 963 mm Overall Length: 4,504 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.0 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,355 mm Front Hip Room: 1,283 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,306 mm Rear Head Room: 920 mm Max cargo capacity: 344 L Curb weight: 1,267 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

