2012 Honda Civic
Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
227,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9396559
- Stock #: 1-23925B
- VIN: 2HGFB2E50CH026619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Civic has been completely redesigned for 2012 and appearance wise, it gets a new, more finely detailed evolution of last year's Civic design as well as a reconfigured interior. While the Civic is about the same size, overall Honda has found more interior space with new seats and door panels along with new more stylish instrument panel. Honda worked on the Civic's drivetrain as well to improve it in a number of ways. The new Civic aims to provide improved efficiency and an better drive.This sedan has 227,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.4 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,752 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Overall Length: 4,504 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,355 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,283 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,306 mm
Rear Head Room: 920 mm
Max cargo capacity: 344 L
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,227 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
