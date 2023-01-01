Menu
2012 Honda Civic

137,674 KM

Details Description Features

$11,799

+ tax & licensing
$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn LX

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

137,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9842399
  • Stock #: N12PA109T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N12PA109T
  • Mileage 137,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Auto LX, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4-Speakers

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Delay-off headlights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
15" steel wheels w/full covers

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Subaru of Sudbury

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-XXXX

705-419-2285

