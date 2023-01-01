$11,799+ tax & licensing
$11,799
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2012 Honda Civic
2012 Honda Civic
Sdn LX
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$11,799
+ taxes & licensing
137,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: N12PA109T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N12PA109T
- Mileage 137,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, 4dr Auto LX, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Control
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4-Speakers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Delay-off headlights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
15" steel wheels w/full covers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2