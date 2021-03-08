+ taxes & licensing
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Honda Odyssey delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat w/walk-in feature, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering.*This Honda Odyssey Features the Following Options *Variable cylinder management (VCM), Utility tray, Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, humidity control, second row controls, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: mounted audio & cruise controls, Tachometer, Side-impact door beams, Security alarm system, Roof rails (2011), Removable center console.*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Family Cars.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you need a comfortable, roomy and reliable family wagon that is also slightly cool and holds it value like gold in a bear market, the 2012 Honda Odyssey is the minivan for you.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
