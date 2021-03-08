Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Odyssey

137,491 KM

Details Description Features

$13,639

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,639

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX - CERTIFIED - BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH -

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX - CERTIFIED - BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 6678323
  2. 6678323
  3. 6678323
  4. 6678323
  5. 6678323
  6. 6678323
  7. 6678323
  8. 6678323
  9. 6678323
  10. 6678323
  11. 6678323
  12. 6678323
  13. 6678323
  14. 6678323
  15. 6678323
  16. 6678323
  17. 6678323
  18. 6678323
  19. 6678323
  20. 6678323
  21. 6678323
  22. 6678323
  23. 6678323
  24. 6678323
  25. 6678323
  26. 6678323
  27. 6678323
  28. 6678323
Contact Seller

$13,639

+ taxes & licensing

137,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6678323
  • Stock #: U9903A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NH-737M/POLISHED M
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U9903A
  • Mileage 137,491 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Honda Odyssey delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wide-mode adjustable 2nd row multi-functional centre seat w/walk-in feature, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering.*This Honda Odyssey Features the Following Options *Variable cylinder management (VCM), Utility tray, Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration, humidity control, second row controls, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: mounted audio & cruise controls, Tachometer, Side-impact door beams, Security alarm system, Roof rails (2011), Removable center console.*The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Family Cars.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you need a comfortable, roomy and reliable family wagon that is also slightly cool and holds it value like gold in a bear market, the 2012 Honda Odyssey is the minivan for you.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2015 Honda Accord Co...
 80,156 KM
$15,717 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 38,899 KM
$39,979 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 11,978 KM
$25,522 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory