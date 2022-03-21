$11,500+ tax & licensing
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2012 Honda Pilot
2012 Honda Pilot
Touring - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
212,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8799692
- Stock #: BC0189W
- VIN: 5FNYF4H94CB505072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Pilot is quick, fuel-efficient, stylish and has an extremely functional interior with three-row seating and high-quality materials. This 2012 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 212,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Rear DVD Entertainment
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Multi-source Rear Audio System
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Video player with DVD
Audio/Video Remote Control
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Video Monitor Location: Front and rear
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Premium Sound Package
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Front Head Room: 999 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
3rd Row Head Room: 970 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,464 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,765 kg
Overall Length: 4,861 mm
Overall Width: 1,995 mm
Overall height: 1,846 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,580 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,489 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,446 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 815 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,091 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2