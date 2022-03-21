2012 Honda Pilot

$11,500 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8799692

8799692 Stock #: BC0189W

BC0189W VIN: 5FNYF4H94CB505072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth XM SATELLITE RADIO Rear DVD Entertainment Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Power Tailgate Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Multi-source Rear Audio System Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Express open/close glass sunroof Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Video player with DVD Audio/Video Remote Control Total Number of Speakers: 10 Video Monitor Location: Front and rear Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Rear heat ducts with separate controls Premium Sound Package Machined aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm Front Head Room: 999 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km 3rd Row Head Room: 970 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Wheelbase: 2,775 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm Rear Leg Room: 978 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,464 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,765 kg Overall Length: 4,861 mm Overall Width: 1,995 mm Overall height: 1,846 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,580 mm Front Hip Room: 1,489 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,446 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 815 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,229 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,091 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights Front and rear reverse sensing system Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.