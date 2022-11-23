2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9412987

9412987 Stock #: N01NA099T

N01NA099T VIN: 5XYZGDAG2CG107670

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Silver aluminum rims Max cargo capacity: 2,214 L Fuel Capacity: 68 L Overall Length: 4,676 mm Overall Width: 1,890 mm Overall height: 1,725 mm Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,511 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,488 mm Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,397 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Curb weight: 1,868 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,359 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Halogen projector beam headlights

