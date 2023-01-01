Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Sorento

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Contact Seller

$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10134945
  • Stock #: N01PA407W
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A25CG250947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!

A perfect package with all the needed attributed, including the low and affordable price. This 2012 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

For 2012, the Kia Sorento returns with a new base level trim, as well as a new direct-injection 2.4L 4-cylinder engine that makes 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. The Sorento offers more passenger space and more cargo space than last year's model, while its modern engine lineup is both more powerful and more fuel-efficient. This SUV has 158,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Mechanical

Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Windows

Privacy glass: Deep

Seating

Split rear bench

Additional Features

4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,052 L
Overall Width: 1,885 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,431 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,421 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,735 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,670 mm
Curb weight: 1,767 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,230 kg
Manual child safety locks
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 86,117 KM
$28,738 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento LX
 158,000 KM
$4,700 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Odyssey E...
 30,000 KM
$47,812 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory