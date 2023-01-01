2012 Mazda MAZDA3

$4,200 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 5 , 1 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10067598

10067598 Stock #: N01PA299T1W

N01PA299T1W VIN: JM1BL1W54C1553371

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl / Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 205,145 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Type of tires: Performance AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Express open glass sunroof Rear spoiler: Lip Total Number of Speakers: 10 Premium Sound Package Silver aluminum rims Overall height: 1,470 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Rear Head Room: 950 mm Overall Width: 1,755 mm Max cargo capacity: 335 L Overall Length: 4,595 mm Wheelbase: 2,640 mm Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm Front Head Room: 967 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Manual child safety locks Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Front Seat Type : Sport bucket

