$4,200
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$4,200
+ taxes & licensing
205,145KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10067598
- Stock #: N01PA299T1W
- VIN: JM1BL1W54C1553371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl / Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,145 KM
Vehicle Description
An opulent interior mated to an aggressively styled exterior, further complemented by a high powered efficient engines. This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway. This sedan has 205,145 kms. It's crystal white pearl / black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 167HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Express open glass sunroof
Rear spoiler: Lip
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Premium Sound Package
Silver aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Rear Head Room: 950 mm
Overall Width: 1,755 mm
Max cargo capacity: 335 L
Overall Length: 4,595 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm
Front Head Room: 967 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
