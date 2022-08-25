$4,500+ tax & licensing
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Power Seats
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
178,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8992966
- Stock #: 8388W
- VIN: JM1BL1UFXC1545383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda 3 continues to impress with its revised up scale interior, exceptional handling and highly refined engine choices. This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway. This sedan has 178,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Overall height: 1,470 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Overall Width: 1,755 mm
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Max cargo capacity: 335 L
Overall Length: 4,595 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Halogen projector beam headlights
