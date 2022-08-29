$6,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
146,534KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9081418
- Stock #: 8319W
- VIN: JM1CW2CL9C0102057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,534 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda 5 comes with a standard manual gearbox for all the thrill-seekers, or a refined automatic for a more comfortable and smooth driving experience. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2012 Mazda5 has excellent passenger design. It takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan, but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place, there's enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. Also, the sliding doors are easy to operate and are easier to manage when in tight parking spaces. Furthermore, this model is already known for its entertaining driving character, and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling, the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who like the twisties.This van has 146,534 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 6.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Rear captain chairs
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,344 mm
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
Max cargo capacity: 857 L
Front Leg Room: 1,035 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,482 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 942 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,040 mm
Overall Length: 4,585 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,750 mm
Overall height: 1,615 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,409 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 775 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,251 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2