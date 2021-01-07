Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

81,260 KM

Details Description Features

$17,646

+ tax & licensing
$17,646

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$17,646

+ taxes & licensing

81,260KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6534747
  Stock #: M20098A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 81,260 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! Sturdy and dependable, this 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 makes room for the whole team.**Premium Package**Parktronic, integrated garage door opener, LED daytime running lights, Electronic compass, Panorama sunroof, headlamp washers, active Bi-Xenon headlamps, cornering lights, Easy pack power tailgate.*COMAND Navigation Package**LIGUATRONIC voice control, COMAND APS w/HDD navigation & DVD changer **Rear view camera**Trailer hitch**Let the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Put Your Family's Safety First *Driver/front passenger side air bags, Driver knee airbag, 4-wheel electronic traction system (4-ETS), 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

