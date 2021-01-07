+ taxes & licensing
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY! Sturdy and dependable, this 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 makes room for the whole team.**Premium Package**Parktronic, integrated garage door opener, LED daytime running lights, Electronic compass, Panorama sunroof, headlamp washers, active Bi-Xenon headlamps, cornering lights, Easy pack power tailgate.*COMAND Navigation Package**LIGUATRONIC voice control, COMAND APS w/HDD navigation & DVD changer **Rear view camera**Trailer hitch**Let the Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class Put Your Family's Safety First *Driver/front passenger side air bags, Driver knee airbag, 4-wheel electronic traction system (4-ETS), 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
