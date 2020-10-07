Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Altima

104,520 KM

Details Description Features

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 6163188
  2. 6163188
  3. 6163188
  4. 6163188
  5. 6163188
  6. 6163188
  7. 6163188
  8. 6163188
  9. 6163188
  10. 6163188
  11. 6163188
  12. 6163188
  13. 6163188
  14. 6163188
  15. 6163188
  16. 6163188
  17. 6163188
  18. 6163188
  19. 6163188
  20. 6163188
Contact Seller

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

104,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6163188
  • Stock #: 657871A
  • VIN: 1N4AL2EP2CC120405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 657871A
  • Mileage 104,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Tucson
 22,331 KM
$26,436 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson
 24,400 KM
$26,436 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi RVR GT
 114,298 KM
$14,817 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory