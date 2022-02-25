$4,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2012 Nissan Altima
2012 Nissan Altima
2.5 S - Power Windows - Power Doors
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
177,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8283753
- Stock #: BC0163A
- VIN: 1N4AL2AP1CN542871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BC0163A
- Mileage 177,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp handling, a well-made cabin, and an energetic engine instill this Nissan Altima with more character than the typical midsize car. This 2012 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Are you looking for excellent fuel economy or spirited performance? Say yes to both in this Nissan Altima and enjoy every exhilerating mile knowing your Altima is built to last. Make a quick getaway with the outstanding response and smoothness of the powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. You can always count on this car going out of its way to deliver an invigorating ride. This Nissan Altima is innovation that lasts. This sedan has 177,500 kms. It's dark slate metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
AM/FM Stereo
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Front Head Room: 1,031 mm
Rear Head Room: 935 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,443 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,795 mm
Overall Length: 4,844 mm
Max cargo capacity: 433 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,941 kg
Overall height: 1,474 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,457 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2