2012 Nissan Altima

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 8283753

Stock #: BC0163A

VIN: 1N4AL2AP1CN542871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BC0163A

Mileage 177,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 76 L Front Head Room: 1,031 mm Rear Head Room: 935 mm Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Front Hip Room: 1,443 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 1,795 mm Overall Length: 4,844 mm Max cargo capacity: 433 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,941 kg Overall height: 1,474 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,457 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights

