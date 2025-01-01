Menu
Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!

This Nissan Juke puts the fun in funky, making it perfect for those who want a spry and speedy little runabout that also stands out in traffic. This 2012 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. Its a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, its a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 132,000 kms. Its snowflake white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury.

2012 Nissan Juke

132,000 KM

2012 Nissan Juke

S - Bluetooth

2012 Nissan Juke

S - Bluetooth

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

132,000KM
VIN JN8AF5MR9CT112294

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!

This Nissan Juke puts the fun in funky, making it perfect for those who want a spry and speedy little runabout that also stands out in traffic. This 2012 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 132,000 kms. It's snowflake white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

