2012 Nissan Juke
S - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
113,213KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175420
- Stock #: 1-U10432A
- VIN: JN8AF5MR5CT110557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,213 KM
Vehicle Description
There are a lot of boring crossovers out there, but this Nissan Juke is anything but. This feisty crossover is as unique as you are. This 2012 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 113,213 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
