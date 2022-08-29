Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Juke

113,213 KM

Details Description Features

$12,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Juke

2012 Nissan Juke

S - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Juke

S - Bluetooth

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Contact Seller

$12,300

+ taxes & licensing

113,213KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9175420
  • Stock #: 1-U10432A
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR5CT110557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,213 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors!

There are a lot of boring crossovers out there, but this Nissan Juke is anything but. This feisty crossover is as unique as you are. This 2012 Nissan JUKE is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Kick convention to the curb. This Nissan Juke is the leader of an all-new breed. It's a quirky crossover that covers numerous bases acting as an economical compact, a turbocharged performance machine, and a versatile, year-round companion capable of tackling the most inclement weather. With sure-footed handling, a responsive engine, and a comfortable interior, it's a blast to get behind the wheel of this Nissan Juke. This wagon has 113,213 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2018 Honda HR-V EX-L...
 35,000 KM
$29,099 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 33,969 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE ...
 78,543 KM
$14,663 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory