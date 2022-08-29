Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Rogue

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

S - Power Windows - Power Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Rogue

S - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 9044674
  2. 9044674
  3. 9044674
  4. 9044674
  5. 9044674
  6. 9044674
  7. 9044674
  8. 9044674
  9. 9044674
  10. 9044674
  11. 9044674
  12. 9044674
  13. 9044674
  14. 9044674
  15. 9044674
  16. 9044674
  17. 9044674
  18. 9044674
  19. 9044674
  20. 9044674
  21. 9044674
  22. 9044674
  23. 9044674
  24. 9044674
  25. 9044674
  26. 9044674
  27. 9044674
  28. 9044674
  29. 9044674
  30. 9044674
  31. 9044674
  32. 9044674
  33. 9044674
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9044674
  • Stock #: 23910W
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT6CW284661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2012 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 100,000 kms. It's super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2007 Dodge Grand Car...
 178,000 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra
164,587 KM
$16,921 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Camry
120,000 KM
$3,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory