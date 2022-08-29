$3,000+ tax & licensing
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2012 Nissan Versa
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
225,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9203950
- Stock #: 1-BC0468W
- VIN: 3N1BC1CP4CK814439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 225,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 225,125 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Integrated roof antenna
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Clock: In-radio display
Rear Leg Room: 966 mm
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Front Head Room: 1,031 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Rear Head Room: 972 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,239 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,427 L
Overall Length: 4,295 mm
Overall Width: 1,695 mm
Overall height: 1,535 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,200 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,287 mm
Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,053 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
