2012 Nissan Versa

Listing ID: 9203950

9203950 Stock #: 1-BC0468W

1-BC0468W VIN: 3N1BC1CP4CK814439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 225,125 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Wheel Width: 5.5 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Clock: In-radio display Rear Leg Room: 966 mm Tires: Width: 185 mm Front Head Room: 1,031 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Diameter of tires: 15.0" Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm Rear Head Room: 972 mm Front Hip Room: 1,239 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,427 L Overall Length: 4,295 mm Overall Width: 1,695 mm Overall height: 1,535 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,200 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,287 mm Wheelbase: 2,600 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Leg Room: 1,053 mm Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

