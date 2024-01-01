$6,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE - Bluetooth
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE - Bluetooth
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$6,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,000KM
VIN 2T3BF4DV0CW180116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows!
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2012 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
In the segment of compact SUVs, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 reigns supreme. If you're looking for fuel efficiency, versatility, and reliability in a small SUV, the 2012 Toyota RAV4 is the perfect fit. In the 2012 Toyota RAV4, Toyota has managed to deliver car-like ride and handling characteristics in a vehicle with a tall ride height and ground clearance. Safety is paramount at Toyota, so the RAV4 is wrapped in high-strength steel for increased rigidity and improved ride, handling and steering. For 2012, the Toyota RAV4 also gained a new standard audio head unit featuring Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and music streaming for added convenience. This SUV has 212,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Silver styled steel rims
Rear door type: Conventional
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,074 L
Overall Length: 4,620 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Overall Width: 1,815 mm
Overall height: 1,745 mm
Curb weight: 1,579 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,055 kg
Front Head Room: 1,037 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
Call Dealer
705-673-6733
$6,200
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2012 Toyota RAV4