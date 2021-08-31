Menu
2013 Audi Q5

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2013 Audi Q5

2013 Audi Q5

S-Line

2013 Audi Q5

S-Line

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7600219
  • Stock #: 0821-111
  • VIN: WA1MFCFP8DA064996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0821-111
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Audi Q5 S-line

2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder engine with Quattro AWD! Great in all weather conditions!

Athletic and fun SUV to drive! Top notch steering, suspension and AWD handling you come to expect from Audi with the added benefit of extra cargo space

Loaded up with the tech package, panoramic sunroof, navigation, bluetooth and hands free calling

Beautiful Chocolate brown leather interior with power EVERYTHING - windows, mirrors, liftgate, seats and locks

Comes with a full set of WeatherTech floor mats

$19,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

