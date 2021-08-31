+ taxes & licensing
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
+ taxes & licensing
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2013 Audi Q5 S-line
2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder engine with Quattro AWD! Great in all weather conditions!
Athletic and fun SUV to drive! Top notch steering, suspension and AWD handling you come to expect from Audi with the added benefit of extra cargo space
Loaded up with the tech package, panoramic sunroof, navigation, bluetooth and hands free calling
Beautiful Chocolate brown leather interior with power EVERYTHING - windows, mirrors, liftgate, seats and locks
Comes with a full set of WeatherTech floor mats
$19,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
