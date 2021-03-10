Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Camaro

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

RS

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

  1. 6803447
  2. 6803447
  3. 6803447
  4. 6803447
  5. 6803447
  6. 6803447
  7. 6803447
  8. 6803447
  9. 6803447
  10. 6803447
  11. 6803447
  12. 6803447
  13. 6803447
  14. 6803447
  15. 6803447
  16. 6803447
  17. 6803447
  18. 6803447
  19. 6803447
  20. 6803447
  21. 6803447
  22. 6803447
  23. 6803447
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6803447
  • Stock #: 0321-110
  • VIN: 2G1FF1E36D9111044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0321-110
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Chevrolet Camaro RS

3.6L V6 engine, 6 speed manual transmission! Blast to drive! 323 Horsepower! Bluetooth hands free calling, bluetooth audio, USB, AUX! RS package - sunroof, HID headlights, black paint with red stripes! Looks super sharp and turns heads. 20 Inch wheels with massive 315/35/20 rear tires! Come take a look!

Warranty and Financing available!

$18,900 + HST Certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 140,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Titan Pr...
 153,000 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 116,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory