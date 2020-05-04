Menu
2013 Chevrolet Spark

LS- CERTIFIED

2013 Chevrolet Spark

LS- CERTIFIED

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$8,246

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,394KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4971009
  • Stock #: 22361C
  • VIN: KL8CB6S95DC621849
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Tried-and-true, this 2013 Chevrolet Spark LS comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tire pressure monitoring system, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system.*Know the Chevrolet Spark is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in rear outboard positions, Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions, Airbags, side impact seat mounted, rear outboard seating positions, Airbags, side impact seat mounted, front, Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger, Airbags, driver and front passenger, dual stage -inc: airbag suppression, passenger detecting system.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: In addition to stylish looks, the all-new Chevy Spark has a very attractive starting price and a surprising amount of storage capacity. City-dwellers will like the Spark's ability to fit into the smallest of parking spaces.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 1.25L ECOTEC 4 CYL MFI DOHC (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

