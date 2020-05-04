990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
Tried-and-true, this 2013 Chevrolet Spark LS comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tire pressure monitoring system, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system.*Know the Chevrolet Spark is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in rear outboard positions, Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions, Airbags, side impact seat mounted, rear outboard seating positions, Airbags, side impact seat mounted, front, Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger, Airbags, driver and front passenger, dual stage -inc: airbag suppression, passenger detecting system.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: In addition to stylish looks, the all-new Chevy Spark has a very attractive starting price and a surprising amount of storage capacity. City-dwellers will like the Spark's ability to fit into the smallest of parking spaces.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
