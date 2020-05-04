Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4966782
  • Stock #: 0320-105
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB3DL208032
Exterior Colour
Sonoma Jewel Metallic (Red)
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Jet Black (AES)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Chevrolet Trax 2LT

Nicely optioned small SUV!
4 Cylinder engine, all wheel drive!
Remote start, bluetooth
Leather trimmed seats
Well maintained - lots of service records

$8900.00 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • 3.53 Axle Ratio
  • Rear passenger floor ducts
  • Enhanced driver information centre functions with compass display
  • Mechanical Tools and Jack
  • Panic brake and Hill Hold assist
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Door handles, body coloured
  • Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
  • Exhaust, single
  • Climate control, single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls
  • Rear park assist, ultrasonic
  • Battery with rundown protection
  • Spare wheel - 16" x 4" steel
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in outboard positions & top tether in 3 rear positions for children
  • Premium Bose audio 7-speaker system with amplifier
  • Roof Rails, silver painted
  • Wipers, rear, intermittent
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay
  • Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control
  • Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured, spotter mirror
  • 60/40, flip and fold rear bench seat -inc: outboard head restraints
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather wrapped
  • Climate control, air filtration system
  • Power outlet, 110 Volt AC 3-prong outlet, located on the rear of floor console
  • Assist handles, 1 driver side, 1 passenger side, 1 rear with coat hook in rear position only
  • Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster
  • Windows, Power with driver express up/down
  • Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone
  • Mirror, rearview, tilt
  • Cargo area, 2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor
  • Lighting, front, dome
  • Passenger, under seat storage tray
  • Instrumentation - Analog, speedometer, oil light monitor, tachometer, fuel level
  • Seating, driver, 6-way power adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest
  • Map pockets, front passenger seatback
  • Power Outlet, 12 Volt DC accessory outlet, located on front console
  • Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area
  • Suspension, Touring ride and handling
  • Steering, Variable assist electric power
  • Manual parking brake located in centre console
  • Chassis, All wheel drive
  • Suspension, MacPherson strut front suspension and compound crank rear suspension
  • Brakes, Power, front and rear disc, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Seatbelts, 3-point, all seating positions with seatbelt pretensioners, front height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power
  • Spare tire, 16" blackwall
  • ENGINE, 1.4L, ECOTEC TURBOCHARGED, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC VVT
  • Glass, Solar absorbing windshield and front windows with deep tint windows & liftgate
  • Sunshades, driver and passenger with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage -inc: airbag suppression, passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, Side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
  • XM Satellite Radio -inc: 130 channels, digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

