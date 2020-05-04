2013 Chrysler 200

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Front seat active head restraints

60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: trunk pass-thru Safety Fog Lamps

Brake/Park Interlock

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Advanced multistage front air bags

Supplemental front/rear side curtain air bags Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS

Traveler/Mini Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Removable short mast antenna Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Universal Garage Door Opener

Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats

Remote Start System

Glove Box Lamp

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

analog clock

Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest

Automatic bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay Comfort Illuminated Entry

Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control Windows Rear Window Defroster

Tinted glass windows

Front/rear solar control glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Body Colour Fascias Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Dark argent grille w/bright accents Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Power Options Pwr accessory delay

Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down feature

Additional Features MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST

SPEED CONTROL

Air Filtering

Tip Start

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

140-amp alternator

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk mat

Trunk lamp

Floor carpeting

Front license plate bracket

UConnect Phone w/Voice Command

Bright door handles

8-way pwr driver seat

Pwr trunklid release

Cowl-mounted hood release

Front height adjustable shoulder belts

Rear door child locks

525-amp maintenance-free battery

Hood insulation

Rear armrest

Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)

Inside emergency trunk lid release

Decklid liner

Centre rear 3-point seat belt

Child seat upper tether anchorages

Dual note horns

Front/rear aimable LED lamps

Dual illuminated sun visor w/vanity mirror

LED taillamps

Bluetooth Streaming Audio

Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone

Temp & compass gauge

Rear compartment assist handles

P225/50R18 all-season touring BSW tires

Chrome pwr heated fold-away mirrors

Electronic stability control -inc: traction control

18" x 7.0" polished aluminum wheels

SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (1) year SiriusXM subscription service

Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer, tachometer, storage bin, display screen, LED lighting

Warning lamps -inc: door ajar, decklid ajar

