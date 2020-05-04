2013 Chrysler 200

- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Suspension
- Seating
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Front seat active head restraints
- 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: trunk pass-thru
- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Brake/Park Interlock
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Advanced multistage front air bags
- Supplemental front/rear side curtain air bags
- Media / Nav / Comm
- (6) SPEAKERS
- Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Removable short mast antenna
- Convenience
- Compact Spare Tire
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Remote Start System
- Glove Box Lamp
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- analog clock
- Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest
- Automatic bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay
- Comfort
- Illuminated Entry
- Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Tinted glass windows
- Front/rear solar control glass
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Body Colour Fascias
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Dark argent grille w/bright accents
- Security
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Power Options
- Pwr accessory delay
- Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down feature
- Additional Features
- MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
- SPEED CONTROL
- Air Filtering
- Tip Start
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- 140-amp alternator
- Tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk mat
- Trunk lamp
- Floor carpeting
- Front license plate bracket
- UConnect Phone w/Voice Command
- Bright door handles
- 8-way pwr driver seat
- Pwr trunklid release
- Cowl-mounted hood release
- Front height adjustable shoulder belts
- Rear door child locks
- 525-amp maintenance-free battery
- Hood insulation
- Rear armrest
- Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)
- Inside emergency trunk lid release
- Decklid liner
- Centre rear 3-point seat belt
- Child seat upper tether anchorages
- Dual note horns
- Front/rear aimable LED lamps
- Dual illuminated sun visor w/vanity mirror
- LED taillamps
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
- Temp & compass gauge
- Rear compartment assist handles
- P225/50R18 all-season touring BSW tires
- Chrome pwr heated fold-away mirrors
- Electronic stability control -inc: traction control
- 18" x 7.0" polished aluminum wheels
- SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (1) year SiriusXM subscription service
- Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer, tachometer, storage bin, display screen, LED lighting
- Warning lamps -inc: door ajar, decklid ajar
