2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4966773
  • VIN: 1C3CCBCG0DN757681
Exterior Colour
Bright White (White)
Interior Colour
Black Interior (CLX9)
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No Problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Chrysler 200 Limited

Loaded up little Chrysler!
Heated leather seats
Premium audio with touchscreen head unit
Super comfortable ride - great for daily driving
3.6L V6 engine, automatic transmission - lots of power and fuel efficiency!

$9,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Front seat active head restraints
  • 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: trunk pass-thru
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Advanced multistage front air bags
  • Supplemental front/rear side curtain air bags
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Removable short mast antenna
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote Start System
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • analog clock
  • Floor console w/fore/aft sliding armrest
  • Automatic bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: headlamp off time delay
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted glass windows
  • Front/rear solar control glass
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
  • Body Colour Fascias
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Dark argent grille w/bright accents
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Power Options
  • Pwr accessory delay
  • Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down feature
Additional Features
  • MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Air Filtering
  • Tip Start
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • 140-amp alternator
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk mat
  • Trunk lamp
  • Floor carpeting
  • Front license plate bracket
  • UConnect Phone w/Voice Command
  • Bright door handles
  • 8-way pwr driver seat
  • Pwr trunklid release
  • Cowl-mounted hood release
  • Front height adjustable shoulder belts
  • Rear door child locks
  • 525-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Hood insulation
  • Rear armrest
  • Child safety seat anchor system (LATCH)
  • Inside emergency trunk lid release
  • Decklid liner
  • Centre rear 3-point seat belt
  • Child seat upper tether anchorages
  • Dual note horns
  • Front/rear aimable LED lamps
  • Dual illuminated sun visor w/vanity mirror
  • LED taillamps
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
  • Temp & compass gauge
  • Rear compartment assist handles
  • P225/50R18 all-season touring BSW tires
  • Chrome pwr heated fold-away mirrors
  • Electronic stability control -inc: traction control
  • 18" x 7.0" polished aluminum wheels
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: (1) year SiriusXM subscription service
  • Instrument cluster -inc: 240 km/h speedometer, tachometer, storage bin, display screen, LED lighting
  • Warning lamps -inc: door ajar, decklid ajar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

