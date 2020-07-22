Menu
2013 Chrysler 300

54,163 KM

Details Description Features

$15,910

+ tax & licensing
$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

!! HEATED SEATS!! AWD!! BACKUP CAM!!

2013 Chrysler 300

!! HEATED SEATS!! AWD!! BACKUP CAM!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  • Listing ID: 5362889
  • Stock #: 20392A
  • VIN: 2C3CCARG3DH699558

$15,910

+ taxes & licensing

54,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Luxury Brown Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Frost Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Sturdy and dependable, this 2013 Chrysler 300 makes room for the whole team. Tire pressure monitoring display, Rear door child protection locks, Ready alert braking, Rain brake support, Inside emergency trunk lid release.*Know the Chrysler 300 is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Hill start assist, Front/rear supplemental side curtain airbags, Front seat supplemental side airbags, Front advanced multi-stage airbags, Electronic stability program (ESP), Dual note horn, Driver Knee Airbag, All-speed traction control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*22F CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 8-speed auto trans, LUXURY BROWN PEARL, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: ParkView rear back-up camera, pwr front driver/passenger seats w/4-way lumbar adjust, remote start system, security alarm, universal garage door opener, BLACK/LIGHT FROST BEIGE, LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD).*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Luxury Brown Pearl
UCONNECT TOUCH 8.4N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 8.4" touch screen display Garmin GPS navigation
Requires Subscription
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: ParkView rear back-up camera pwr front driver/passenger seats w/4-way lumbar adjust remote start system security alarm universal garage door opener
22F CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans
BLACK/LIGHT FROST BEIGE LEATHER BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

