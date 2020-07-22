+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
Sturdy and dependable, this 2013 Chrysler 300 makes room for the whole team. Tire pressure monitoring display, Rear door child protection locks, Ready alert braking, Rain brake support, Inside emergency trunk lid release.*Know the Chrysler 300 is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Hill start assist, Front/rear supplemental side curtain airbags, Front seat supplemental side airbags, Front advanced multi-stage airbags, Electronic stability program (ESP), Dual note horn, Driver Knee Airbag, All-speed traction control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*22F CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 8-speed auto trans, LUXURY BROWN PEARL, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: ParkView rear back-up camera, pwr front driver/passenger seats w/4-way lumbar adjust, remote start system, security alarm, universal garage door opener, BLACK/LIGHT FROST BEIGE, LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD).*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9