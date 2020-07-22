2013 Chrysler 300

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD) 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Luxury Brown Pearl UCONNECT TOUCH 8.4N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 8.4" touch screen display Garmin GPS navigation Requires Subscription DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: ParkView rear back-up camera pwr front driver/passenger seats w/4-way lumbar adjust remote start system security alarm universal garage door opener 22F CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 8-speed auto trans BLACK/LIGHT FROST BEIGE LEATHER BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.