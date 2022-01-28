2013 Chrysler 300C

$19,219 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 3 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,358 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS COOLED SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 55 Metal-look grille Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings including pedals Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Memorized Settings including audio Memorized Settings including steering wheel Power rear window sunshade Leather/genuine wood center console trim Premium Sound Package Polished aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 72 L Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 963 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Head Room: 981 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 5,044 mm Overall Width: 1,902 mm Wheelbase: 3,052 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg Overall height: 1,504 mm Curb weight: 2,047 kg Manual child safety locks Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights

