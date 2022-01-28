$19,219+ tax & licensing
$19,219
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chrysler 300C
Luxury Series - Leather Seats
Location
62,358KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8254441
- Stock #: 23719B
- VIN: 2C3CCAST2DH619867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,358 KM
Vehicle Description
In this era of hybrids and crossovers, this Chrysler 300C redefines old-school cool with a classy design, a spacious cabin, and a comfortable ride. This 2013 Chrysler 300C is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This stunning Chrysler 300C embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This low mileage sedan has just 62,358 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAST2DH619867.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.37 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
COOLED SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Metal-look grille
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings including pedals
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Memorized Settings including audio
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Power rear window sunshade
Leather/genuine wood center console trim
Premium Sound Package
Polished aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 462 L
Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Head Room: 981 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 5,044 mm
Overall Width: 1,902 mm
Wheelbase: 3,052 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,019 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,428 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Overall height: 1,504 mm
Curb weight: 2,047 kg
Manual child safety locks
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
