2013 Chrysler Town & Country

Listing ID: 9604036

9604036 Stock #: B01PA029W

B01PA029W VIN: 2C4RC1CG1DR708055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 244,506 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Power Liftgate Power Tailgate Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Type of tires: Touring AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Clock: Analog Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Tumble forward rear seats 60-40 Third Row Seat Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Rear captain chairs Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Rear heat ducts with separate controls Silver aluminum rims Overall height: 1,725 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 999 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm Rear Leg Room: 926 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Wheelbase: 3,078 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg Overall Length: 5,151 mm Overall Width: 1,998 mm Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,651 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm Curb weight: 2,115 kg Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen aero-composite headlights 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

