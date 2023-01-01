$2,200+ tax & licensing
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring - Power Tailgate
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
244,506KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9604036
- Stock #: B01PA029W
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG1DR708055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 244,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether its shuttling kids, hauling stuff, or providing comfort and space to spread out on road trips, the Chrysler Town & Country faithfully performs its duties well, says Car and Driver. This 2013 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 244,506 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1CG1DR708055.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Clock: Analog
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Rear captain chairs
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Silver aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 999 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Overall Length: 5,151 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,651 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Curb weight: 2,115 kg
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Halogen aero-composite headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
