2013 Dodge Avenger

- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Illuminated Entry
- Manual day/night rearview mirror
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- (4) speakers
- Removable short mast antenna
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Suspension
-
- Convenience
-
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Glove Box Lamp
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
- Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
- Floor console w/sliding armrest
- Instrument cluster w/LED lighting
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- Tinted glass windows
- Front & rear solar control glass
- Laminated windshield & front door glass
- Seating
-
- Manual Adjust Seats
- Front seat active head restraints
- Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
- Safety
-
- Brake/Park Interlock
- Dual-note horn
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr mirrors
- Pwr accessory delay
- Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Body-colour fascias
- Bright/black grille
- Security
-
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Air Filtering
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- 140-amp alternator
- outside temp display
- Trunk lamp
- Floor Carpet
- Front license plate bracket
- Door ajar warning lamp
- Headlamp Off Time Delay
- Trunk dress-up
- 525-amp maintenance-free battery
- Hood insulation
- Rear door child protection locks
- Front courtesy/map lamps
- Decklid liner
- Centre rear 3-point seat belt
- Driver seat height adjust
- 64 litre fuel tank
- Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags
- Rear Seat Armrest
- Manual driver lumbar
- Centre console w/IP open bin
- 240-km/h speedometer
- Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp
- Pwr trunk lid release
- Silver instrument panel bezel
- Driver side sun visor w/mirror
- Passenger side sun visor w/mirror
- Front seat height adjust shoulder belts
- Child seat upper tether anchors
- Inside trunk emergency release
- LED taillamps
- 17" wheel covers
- Quad optics headlamps
- 60/40 rear seat w/trunk pass through
- 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine
- Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
