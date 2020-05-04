2013 Dodge Avenger

Comfort Air Conditioning

Illuminated Entry

Manual day/night rearview mirror Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

(4) speakers

Removable short mast antenna Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Front & Rear Floor Mats

Glove Box Lamp

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers

Tire pressure monitor warning lamp

Floor console w/sliding armrest

Instrument cluster w/LED lighting Windows Rear Window Defroster

Tinted glass windows

Front & rear solar control glass

Laminated windshield & front door glass Seating Manual Adjust Seats

Front seat active head restraints

Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags Safety Brake/Park Interlock

Dual-note horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr mirrors

Pwr accessory delay

Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down Trim Body-colour door handles

Leather-wrapped shift knob

Body-colour fascias

Bright/black grille Security Sentry key theft deterrent system

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Air Filtering

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Front & rear stabilizer bars

140-amp alternator

outside temp display

Trunk lamp

Floor Carpet

Front license plate bracket

Door ajar warning lamp

Headlamp Off Time Delay

Trunk dress-up

525-amp maintenance-free battery

Hood insulation

Rear door child protection locks

Front courtesy/map lamps

Decklid liner

Centre rear 3-point seat belt

Driver seat height adjust

64 litre fuel tank

Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags

Rear Seat Armrest

Manual driver lumbar

Centre console w/IP open bin

240-km/h speedometer

Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp

Pwr trunk lid release

Silver instrument panel bezel

Driver side sun visor w/mirror

Passenger side sun visor w/mirror

Front seat height adjust shoulder belts

Child seat upper tether anchors

Inside trunk emergency release

LED taillamps

17" wheel covers

Quad optics headlamps

60/40 rear seat w/trunk pass through

2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine

Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.