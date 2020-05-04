Menu
2013 Dodge Avenger

2013 Dodge Avenger

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4966794
  • Stock #: 0420-1056
  • VIN: 1C3CDZAB0DN645878
Exterior Colour
Redline 2 Pearl (Red)
Interior Colour
Black (C7X9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Dodge Avenger

2.4L 4 cylinder engine, automatic - great on gas
Leather, heated seats
Power windows, power locks, power mirrors
Tinted windows
Black trim package - black wheels, badges

$8,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Manual day/night rearview mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • (4) speakers
  • Removable short mast antenna
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
  • Tire pressure monitor warning lamp
  • Floor console w/sliding armrest
  • Instrument cluster w/LED lighting
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted glass windows
  • Front & rear solar control glass
  • Laminated windshield & front door glass
Seating
  • Manual Adjust Seats
  • Front seat active head restraints
  • Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Safety
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • Dual-note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr mirrors
  • Pwr accessory delay
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Body-colour fascias
  • Bright/black grille
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Air Filtering
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • 140-amp alternator
  • outside temp display
  • Trunk lamp
  • Floor Carpet
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Door ajar warning lamp
  • Headlamp Off Time Delay
  • Trunk dress-up
  • 525-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Hood insulation
  • Rear door child protection locks
  • Front courtesy/map lamps
  • Decklid liner
  • Centre rear 3-point seat belt
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • 64 litre fuel tank
  • Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags
  • Rear Seat Armrest
  • Manual driver lumbar
  • Centre console w/IP open bin
  • 240-km/h speedometer
  • Decklid/liftgate ajar warning lamp
  • Pwr trunk lid release
  • Silver instrument panel bezel
  • Driver side sun visor w/mirror
  • Passenger side sun visor w/mirror
  • Front seat height adjust shoulder belts
  • Child seat upper tether anchors
  • Inside trunk emergency release
  • LED taillamps
  • 17" wheel covers
  • Quad optics headlamps
  • 60/40 rear seat w/trunk pass through
  • 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

