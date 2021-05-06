Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Challenger

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Challenger

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

  1. 7088542
  2. 7088542
  3. 7088542
  4. 7088542
  5. 7088542
  6. 7088542
  7. 7088542
  8. 7088542
  9. 7088542
  10. 7088542
  11. 7088542
  12. 7088542
  13. 7088542
  14. 7088542
  15. 7088542
  16. 7088542
  17. 7088542
  18. 7088542
  19. 7088542
  20. 7088542
  21. 7088542
  22. 7088542
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7088542
  • Stock #: 0521-103
  • VIN: 2C3CDYBT2DH683400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0521-103
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Dodge Challenger R/T

5.7L Hemi V8 engine, with MDS cylinder deactivation, automatic transmission with paddle shifters! Super fun to drive - great on long road trips

Power seats, heated seats, sport mode, sunroof, navigation

USB and AUX, hands free Uconnect calling, cruise control

Corsa catback exhaust, lowered and riding on a set of Hellcat Replica wheels

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2013 Dodge Challenge...
 62,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper Har...
 128,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2015 RAM Cargo Van C/V
 268,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory