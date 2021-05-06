+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
705-561-4980
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2013 Dodge Challenger R/T
5.7L Hemi V8 engine, with MDS cylinder deactivation, automatic transmission with paddle shifters! Super fun to drive - great on long road trips
Power seats, heated seats, sport mode, sunroof, navigation
USB and AUX, hands free Uconnect calling, cruise control
Corsa catback exhaust, lowered and riding on a set of Hellcat Replica wheels
