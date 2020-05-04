2013 Dodge Dart

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Safety
-
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Security
-
- SECURITY ALARM
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Suspension
-
- Convenience
-
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front Reading Lamps
- Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
- Passenger Assist Handles
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Remote Fuel Door Release
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar control glass
- Seating
-
- Driver Seat Height Adjuster
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
- Trim
-
- Power Options
-
- Electric pwr steering
- Pwr accessory delay
- Additional Features
-
- Battery Run-Down Protection
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Air Filtering
- Front-wheel drive
- Tilt/telescoping steering column
- outside temp display
- 120-amp alternator
- Trunk lamp
- Grocery bag hooks
- Trailer Sway Damping
- (2) front cupholders
- Remote trunklid release
- 600-amp maintenance-free battery
- Hill start assist
- Inside emergency trunk lid release
- Decklid liner
- 6-way manual driver seat
- Electronic roll mitigation
- Front/rear side curtain air bags
- Body-colour pwr mirrors
- LED taillamps
- 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
- Chrome interior door handles
- Dual-note electric horn
- CHMSL Lamp
- Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter
- Front Seat Active Headrests
- P225/45R17 all-season tires
- 6-way manual passenger seat
- Floor console w/fore/aft slide armrest
- 2.0L I4 DOHC Engine
- Removable short-mast antenna
- Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
- Pwr windows, driver 1-touch
- Body-colour crosshair grille w/black surround
- (3) rear seat head restraints
- 12V aux pwr outlet located in instrument panel
- Satin silver shift knob
- Rear seat armrest w/storage & cupholder
