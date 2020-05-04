Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4966788
  • Stock #: 0320-101
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBA6DD117532
Exterior Colour
Tungsten Metallic (Gray)
Interior Colour
Black/Light Frost Beige (E7XL)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Dodge Dart SXT

2.0L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission
Sporty exhaust note! Fun to drive
Great on gas! 8.6L/100km city, 5.8L/100kms highway!
Power windows, power locks
AUX and USB

$6,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • (6) SPEAKERS
Safety
  • Brake Assist
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Remote Fuel Door Release
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar control glass
Seating
  • Driver Seat Height Adjuster
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
Power Options
  • Electric pwr steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Additional Features
  • Battery Run-Down Protection
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Air Filtering
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • outside temp display
  • 120-amp alternator
  • Trunk lamp
  • Grocery bag hooks
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • (2) front cupholders
  • Remote trunklid release
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Hill start assist
  • Inside emergency trunk lid release
  • Decklid liner
  • 6-way manual driver seat
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Front/rear side curtain air bags
  • Body-colour pwr mirrors
  • LED taillamps
  • 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
  • Chrome interior door handles
  • Dual-note electric horn
  • CHMSL Lamp
  • Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter
  • Front Seat Active Headrests
  • P225/45R17 all-season tires
  • 6-way manual passenger seat
  • Floor console w/fore/aft slide armrest
  • 2.0L I4 DOHC Engine
  • Removable short-mast antenna
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
  • Pwr windows, driver 1-touch
  • Body-colour crosshair grille w/black surround
  • (3) rear seat head restraints
  • 12V aux pwr outlet located in instrument panel
  • Satin silver shift knob
  • Rear seat armrest w/storage & cupholder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

