Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

114,345 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT!! STOW N GO!!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT!! STOW N GO!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5362880
  2. 5362880
  3. 5362880
  4. 5362880
  5. 5362880
  6. 5362880
  7. 5362880
  8. 5362880
  9. 5362880
  10. 5362880
  11. 5362880
  12. 5362880
  13. 5362880
  14. 5362880
  15. 5362880
  16. 5362880
  17. 5362880
  18. 5362880
  19. 5362880
  20. 5362880
  21. 5362880
  22. 5362880
  23. 5362880
  24. 5362880
  25. 5362880
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5362880
  • Stock #: 20192A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR697323

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

114,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Sturdy and dependable, this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT makes room for the whole team. Tire pressure monitoring sensor, Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Side curtain air bags for all rows, Rear Child Safety Locks, LATCH ready child seat anchor system.*Let the Dodge Grand Caravan Put Your Family's Safety First *Front supplemental side air bags, Electronic stability control, Dual note electric horn, Driver knee-bolster air bag, Advanced multi-stage front air bags.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans, 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, body-colour bodyside moulding, body-colour door handles, floor console w/cupholder, black side roof rails, integrated crossbars, sunscreen glass, SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels, pwr window group, 4-wheel HD anti-lock disc brakes, body-colour sill applique, compact spare tire, ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 4 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet, 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen, 6.5" touch screen display, Uconnect 430 system, AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, hard drive, (6) speakers, high definition multimedia interface, ParkView rear back-up camera, USB charging ports, video remote control, wireless headphones, DRIVER 8-WAY PWR SEAT, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control, rear air cond w/heater.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Driver 8-way pwr seat
Knee Air Bag
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
BLACK SEATS
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH SEAT TRIM
2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go bucket seats (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control rear air cond w/heater
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels pwr window group 4-wheel HD anti-lock disc brakes body-colour sill applique compact spare tire P225/65R17 all-season tires
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: leather-wrapped shift knob & steering wheel remote USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year subscription steering wheel audio controls Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth ...
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 4 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen 6.5" touch screen display Uconnect 430 system AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive (6) speakers high definition multimedia interface ParkView...
29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats body-colour bodyside moulding front & rear easy clean floor mats body-colour door handles ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2016 RAM 1500 Rebel!...
 89,060 KM
$32,600 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 99,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Impal...
 128,885 KM
$4,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory