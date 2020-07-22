+ taxes & licensing
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
Sturdy and dependable, this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT makes room for the whole team. Tire pressure monitoring sensor, Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Side curtain air bags for all rows, Rear Child Safety Locks, LATCH ready child seat anchor system.*Let the Dodge Grand Caravan Put Your Family's Safety First *Front supplemental side air bags, Electronic stability control, Dual note electric horn, Driver knee-bolster air bag, Advanced multi-stage front air bags.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*29G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L VVT V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans, 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, body-colour bodyside moulding, body-colour door handles, floor console w/cupholder, black side roof rails, integrated crossbars, sunscreen glass, SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels, pwr window group, 4-wheel HD anti-lock disc brakes, body-colour sill applique, compact spare tire, ENTERTAINMENT GROUP 4 -inc: 115V aux pwr outlet, 2nd row overhead DVD console w/9" video screen, 6.5" touch screen display, Uconnect 430 system, AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, hard drive, (6) speakers, high definition multimedia interface, ParkView rear back-up camera, USB charging ports, video remote control, wireless headphones, DRIVER 8-WAY PWR SEAT, CLIMATE GROUP -inc: air cond w/3-zone auto temp control, rear air cond w/heater.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
