2013 Dodge Journey

Crew

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4966791
  • Stock #: 0220-111
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5DT595031
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Red Tri-coat Pearl (Red)
Interior Colour
Black (E5X9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Dodge Journey SXT

3.6L V6 engine, front wheel drive
Roof racks, large 8.4 Uconnect touch screen
Hidden floor storage
Plenty of cargo area
Comes with a set of studded winter tires on steel rims!

$12,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual-note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Convenience
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Overhead Console
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
  • Glove Box Lamp
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Halogen Quad Headlamps
  • Instrument cluster w/tachometer
  • Rear wiper w/washer
  • Floor console w/armrest
  • Premium instrument cluster display
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Removable short mast antenna
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Tinted windshield
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Bright grille
Comfort
  • 2nd row in-floor storage bins
  • Passenger seat cushion storage bin
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Air Filtering
  • Tip Start
  • Interior Observation Mirror
  • Sunscreen Glass
  • Door sill scuff pads
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Floor carpeting
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Cargo tie down loops
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • active head restraints
  • Front height adjustable shoulder belts
  • Rear door child protection locks
  • Body-colour mirrors
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Premium Instrument Cluster
  • Autostick Automatic Transmission
  • Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
  • Black sill
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Supplemental front side airbags
  • Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
  • Vehicle info centre
  • Bright Side Roof Rails
  • LED tail lamps
  • Passenger fold-flat seat
  • 240-km/h speedometer
  • Rear reclining fold-flat seat
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
  • CHMSL Lamp
  • Cora tire pressure monitoring system
  • 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
  • Driver knee-bolster airbag
  • Performance body-colour fascias
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
  • Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

