2013 Dodge Journey

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist Dual-note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Compact Spare Tire Variable Intermittent Wipers Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps Glove Box Lamp Halogen Quad Headlamps Instrument cluster w/tachometer Rear wiper w/washer Floor console w/armrest Premium instrument cluster display Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls (6) SPEAKERS Removable short mast antenna Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Tinted windshield Trim Body-colour door handles Bright grille Body-colour fascias Power Options Pwr windows w/driver one-touch Comfort 2nd row in-floor storage bins

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Air Filtering Tip Start Door sill scuff pads Tilt/telescopic steering column Liftgate flood lamp 525 CCA maintenance-free battery Floor carpeting 160-amp alternator Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps Cargo tie down loops Trailer Sway Damping Headlamp Off Time Delay active head restraints Front height adjustable shoulder belts Rear door child protection locks Day/Night Rear View Mirror Driver seat height adjust Premium Instrument Cluster Autostick Automatic Transmission Black Exterior Mirrors Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor Black sill Electronic roll mitigation Front courtesy/reading lamps Supplemental front side airbags Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags Vehicle info centre 240-km/h speedometer Driver side sun visor w/mirror Rear reclining fold-flat seat 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires Passenger side sun visor CHMSL Lamp Incandescent Stop/Tail Lamps Cora tire pressure monitoring system Driver knee-bolster airbag 2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready Performance pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors

