2013 Dodge Journey

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6430479
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB7DT686809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Grey Pearl (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Black (E5X9)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Dodge Journey

4 cylinder, front wheel drive
Hidden storage space in the floor!
Power windows, power mirrors, power locks
Alloy wheels, tinted windows, HID headlights

$9,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake Assist
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Glove Box Lamp
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Rear wiper w/washer
Floor console w/armrest
Premium instrument cluster display
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(6) SPEAKERS
Removable short mast antenna
Rear Window Defroster
Solar control glass
Tinted windshield
Body-colour door handles
Bright grille
Body-colour fascias
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
2nd row in-floor storage bins
SPEED CONTROL
Air Filtering
Tip Start
Door sill scuff pads
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
Floor carpeting
160-amp alternator
Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps
Cargo tie down loops
Trailer Sway Damping
Headlamp Off Time Delay
active head restraints
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child protection locks
Day/Night Rear View Mirror
Driver seat height adjust
Premium Instrument Cluster
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Black Exterior Mirrors
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Black sill
Electronic roll mitigation
Front courtesy/reading lamps
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Vehicle info centre
240-km/h speedometer
Driver side sun visor w/mirror
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires
Passenger side sun visor
CHMSL Lamp
Incandescent Stop/Tail Lamps
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Driver knee-bolster airbag
2.4L DOHC dual VVT 16-valve I4 engine
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

