+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9
705-561-4980
+ taxes & licensing
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance!
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2013 Dodge Journey
4 cylinder, front wheel drive
Hidden storage space in the floor!
Power windows, power mirrors, power locks
Alloy wheels, tinted windows, HID headlights
$9,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9