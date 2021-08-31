2013 Fiat 500

+ taxes & licensing
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2013 Fiat 500C
OH. EM. GEE. this thing is friggin CUTE! Fully collapsing roof!
Beautiful white on red exterior and a bright colour matched interior
Peppy and fun little 1.4L 4 cylinder engine, 6 speed automatic transmission with Sport mode
Bluetooth hands free calling, heated seats, power windows, locks, mirrors
This little red and white rocketship would make a great christmas present !
$14,500 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available !
