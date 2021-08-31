Menu
2013 Fiat 500

99,000 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

C

2013 Fiat 500

C

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8005032
  Stock #: 1221-100
  VIN: 3C3CFFERXDT707884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1221-100
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Fiat 500C

OH. EM. GEE. this thing is friggin CUTE! Fully collapsing roof!

Beautiful white on red exterior and a bright colour matched interior

Peppy and fun little 1.4L 4 cylinder engine, 6 speed automatic transmission with Sport mode

Bluetooth hands free calling, heated seats, power windows, locks, mirrors

This little red and white rocketship would make a great christmas present !

$14,500 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available !

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

