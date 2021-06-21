Menu
2013 Ford F-150

137,000 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

STX

2013 Ford F-150

STX

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7351427
  Stock #: 0721-102
  VIN: 1FTMF1EM0DKD43936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0721-102
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2013 Ford F150 STX

3.7L naturally aspirated V6 engine, automatic transmission, 4x4! Smooth and quiet ride!

Regular cab short box configuration - less weight and more fuel efficiency! 17 city/23 hwy/19 combined mpg

USB and AUX inputs for music, durable and easy to clean vinyl floor, roll-up manual windows, locking bed cap with side-access

Folding middle console, turns into a 3rd seat!

Hands free calling, cruise control, radio/media steering wheel controls

$22,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

