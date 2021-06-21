2013 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
705-561-4980
+ taxes & licensing
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2013 Ford F150 STX
3.7L naturally aspirated V6 engine, automatic transmission, 4x4! Smooth and quiet ride!
Regular cab short box configuration - less weight and more fuel efficiency! 17 city/23 hwy/19 combined mpg
USB and AUX inputs for music, durable and easy to clean vinyl floor, roll-up manual windows, locking bed cap with side-access
Folding middle console, turns into a 3rd seat!
Hands free calling, cruise control, radio/media steering wheel controls
$22,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6