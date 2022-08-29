2013 Ford F-150

$21,342 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 6 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9036286

Stock #: BC0331W

VIN: 1FTFW1ET7DFC59346

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 167,680 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Exterior Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 136 L Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,696 L Overall Width: 2,012 mm Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll

