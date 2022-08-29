Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

167,680 KM

Details Description Features

$21,342

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,342

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 9036286
  2. 9036286
  3. 9036286
  4. 9036286
  5. 9036286
  6. 9036286
  7. 9036286
  8. 9036286
  9. 9036286
  10. 9036286
  11. 9036286
  12. 9036286
  13. 9036286
  14. 9036286
  15. 9036286
  16. 9036286
  17. 9036286
  18. 9036286
  19. 9036286
  20. 9036286
  21. 9036286
  22. 9036286
  23. 9036286
  24. 9036286
  25. 9036286
  26. 9036286
  27. 9036286
  28. 9036286
  29. 9036286
  30. 9036286
  31. 9036286
  32. 9036286
  33. 9036286
  34. 9036286
  35. 9036286
  36. 9036286
  37. 9036286
  38. 9036286
Contact Seller

$21,342

+ taxes & licensing

167,680KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9036286
  • Stock #: BC0331W
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7DFC59346

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,680 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 167,680 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET7DFC59346.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,696 L
Overall Width: 2,012 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2022 Honda HR-V Spor...
 12,146 KM
$35,754 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Sed...
 144,750 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Avenger S...
 188,000 KM
$5,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory