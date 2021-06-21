Menu
2013 Ford Focus

105,098 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE

2013 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7343810
  Stock #: 294624B
  VIN: 1FADP3K21DL287498

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 105,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

